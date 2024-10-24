First Business Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10.5 million.

The bank, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $66.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.1 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

