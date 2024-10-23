First Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.7…

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.7 million in its third quarter.

The Southern Pines, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $145 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBNC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.