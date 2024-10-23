First American Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported a loss…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.