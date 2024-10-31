Fidus Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.5…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.