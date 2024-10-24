Federated Hermes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $87.5 million. The…

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The one of the nation’s largest managers of money market funds posted revenue of $408.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.5 million.

