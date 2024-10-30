Federal Realty Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Wednesday reported a key…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $144.6 million, or $1.71 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.72 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $58.9 million, or 70 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in North Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $303.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.2 million.

Federal Realty Investment Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.70 to $6.88 per share.

