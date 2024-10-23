Farmers National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.5…

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Canfield, Ohio, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $70.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

