F5: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $165.3 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $746.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $566.8 million, or $9.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.29 to $3.41.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $705 million to $725 million for the fiscal first quarter.

