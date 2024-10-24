Expro Group Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported profit of $16.3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported profit of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $422.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Expro Group Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $470 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion.

