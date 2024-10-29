Expand Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $114 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $114 million in its third quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $648 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $407 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534.9 million.

