ExlService Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $472.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.61 to $1.63 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion.

