Exelon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $707 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.07 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

