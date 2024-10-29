Exelixis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $118 million. On…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $118 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $539.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.2 million.

Exelixis expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.2 billion.

