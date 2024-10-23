Evercore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $78.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $78.4 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $738.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $739.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

