Evercore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 6:55 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $78.4 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $738.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $739.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVR

