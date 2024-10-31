Evans Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9 million in its third quarter.
The bank, based in Williamsville, New York, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18 million, topping Street forecasts.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBN
