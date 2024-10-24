Euronet Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $151.5 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $151.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $3.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.03 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

