Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $14.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $154.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETD

