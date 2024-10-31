Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Thursday reported a loss of $156…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Thursday reported a loss of $156 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 35 cents.

