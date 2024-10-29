Esab: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $68.2 million.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $673.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $635.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $629.5 million.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.95 per share.

