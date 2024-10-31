Erie Indemnity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported net income of $159.8 million…

Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported net income of $159.8 million in its third quarter.

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.06 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $999.9 million in the period.

