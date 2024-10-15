Ericsson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $366.1 million. On a per-share…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $366.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stockholm-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $5.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.

