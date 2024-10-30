Equity Residential: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Equity Residential (EQR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Equity Residential (EQR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Chicago-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $384.5 million, or 98 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 98 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $143.1 million, or 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $748.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $742.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Equity Residential expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 98 cents to $1.02.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.