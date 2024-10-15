Equity Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $19.9 million…

Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $19.9 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Wichita, Kansas, said it had earnings of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.3 million, which missed Street forecasts.

