Equinor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.28 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $25.45 billion in the period.

