Equifax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $141.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.08 to $2.18.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.7 billion to $5.72 billion.

