Envista: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $601 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $592.3 million.

