Enviri: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $573.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Enviri expects its results to range from a loss of 14 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

