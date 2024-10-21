Enterprise Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $50.6 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $237.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $164.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

