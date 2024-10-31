Entergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $644.9 million.…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $644.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had profit of $2.99.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.39 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.35 per share.

