Enphase Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $45.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $380.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $360 million to $400 million.

