Encompass Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $108.2 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.19 to $4.33 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.33 billion to $5.38 billion.

