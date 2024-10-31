Emcor Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported profit of $270.3 million in…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported profit of $270.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $5.80.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings to be $20.50 to $21 per share, with revenue expected to be $14.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EME

