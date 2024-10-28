Element Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $40.3 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $645 million in the period.

