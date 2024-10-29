Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $294 million.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.08 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

Electronic Arts expects full-year earnings to be $3.82 to $4.33 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.5 billion to $7.8 billion.

