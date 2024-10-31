El Pollo Loco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.2 million.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $120.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.1 million.

