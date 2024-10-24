Edwards Lifesciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.07 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $5.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Edwards Lifesciences said it expects revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion.

