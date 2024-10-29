Edison International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $577 million. On…

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $577 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.76 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5 per share.

