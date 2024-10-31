Ecovyst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.3 million.…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $179.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.1 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 63 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $740 million.

