Ecolab: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $736.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $2.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.85.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.70 per share.

