EBay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $634…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $634 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.22.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

EBay expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.