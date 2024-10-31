Eaton: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.01 billion. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.78 to $2.84.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $10.81 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.