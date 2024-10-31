Eastman Chemical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $180 million.…

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $180 million.

The Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

