EastGroup Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $104.1 million, or $2.13 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.10 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $55.2 million, or $1.13 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.9 million.

EastGroup Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.33 to $8.37 per share.

