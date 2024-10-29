Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $143.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $4.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.31 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.75 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $623.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658 million.

