Dynex Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported earnings of $31 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $83.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $894,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

