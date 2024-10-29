DT Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $88 million. The…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $88 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.