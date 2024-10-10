Drive Shack: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Drive Shack Inc. (DSHK) on Thursday reported a loss of $476,000 in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — Drive Shack Inc. (DSHK) on Thursday reported a loss of $476,000 in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $95.4 million in the period.

