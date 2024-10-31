Dream Finders Homes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported profit of $70.7 million…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported profit of $70.7 million in its third quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFH

