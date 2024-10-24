Dow Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $214 million.…

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $10.88 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.73 billion.

