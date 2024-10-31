Dorman Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $55.3…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $55.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $503.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $510.6 million.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.85 to $6.95 per share.

